WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sat at a replica Resolute Desk to read her old emails for an hour as part of an Italian art exhibit.

Clinton traveled to the Venetian Teatro Italia in Venice on Tuesday to become a part of the exhibit created by artist Kenneth Goldsmith. Titled “HILLARY: The Hillary Clinton Emails,” the exhibit featured a mock Oval Office Resolute Desk with more than 60,000 pages of Clinton’s leaked emails printed, bound, and set out for anyone to leaf through.

“This exhibition is further proof that nothing wrong or controversial can be found on these emails. It makes them accessible to everyone and allows everyone to read them,” Clinton said in a statement. “They are just so boring

