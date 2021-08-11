PJ Media:

The UN issued a report on Monday that was music to the ears of climate hysterics. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the report a “code red for humanity,” and the other usual suspects weighed in with varying degrees of terror, outrage, and frenzied excitement.

Let’s face it: The end of the world is exciting. The idea of being alive when the world is in the process of dying is exhilarating. So you have to think that many of the scientists who write about the end of the world have to be secretly tickled pink.

The rest of us? Not so much. For us, we can rely on the common sense and logic of scientists like Bjorn Lomborg, the Danish climate skeptic who doesn’t fit the preconceived notions that climate hysterics have of skeptics.

Lomborg, like many skeptical scientists, believes the earth is, indeed, warming. Unlike some skeptics, Lomborg thinks that mankind’s industrial activity plays an unknown role in the temperature rise.

Lomborg is president of the Copenhagen Consensus Center and was once head of the Danish government’s Environmental Assessment Institute (EAI) in Copenhagen. His 2001 book, The Skeptical Environmentalist, is considered the bible of skeptical climate scientists.

What makes Lomborg’s skepticism so unsettling for hysterics is that he cuts through the alarmism and BS to get at the truth of what the global warming mitigation strategies are all about. His most recent book, False Alarm: How Climate Change Panic Costs Us Trillions, Hurts the Poor, and Fails to Fix the Planet, set off a firestorm of criticism. Lomborg was called every vile name in the book. But his critics somehow failed to respond directly to his charges.

