THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

University of Washington atmospheric scientist Cliff Mass has been called plenty of names, including climate “denier,” but it wasn’t until he came out against the state’s proposed carbon tax last month that he was accused of being a racist.

Since then, Mr. Mass said he has been upbraided by the university’s diversity dean and subjected to a faculty “inquisition,” events that have stoked alarm about the threat posed by campus climate-change activism to academic freedom.

“I’m really worried about the intolerance that has developed at the university,” Mr. Mass told The Washington Times. “It’s really a minority of graduate students and just one or two faculty that are the real activists. I don’t want to make it seem like everybody’s like this, they’re not. But it’s poisoning the place, the fact that you’ve got to watch your step here.”

The hubbub began when he ran on his blog an Oct. 14 post against Washington State Initiative 1631, arguing that the proposed carbon tax would funnel millions to special interests, including labor, tribal governments and social-justice groups, which he illustrated with a photo of pigs at a trough.

Supporters of the measure, which went down to defeat Nov. 6, decried the post as racist. Mr. Mass “compared Native tribes, communities of color, and unions to pigs for advocating for public investments in their communities,” as UW lecturer Alex Lenferna put it in a Medium op-ed.

“It’s a disturbing, callous and arguably racist analogy, which fails to recognize how these communities are so often overlooked and underfunded in Washington,” said Mr. Lenferna, who included a photo of Mr. Mass with a heart and an oil can.