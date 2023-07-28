Climate of Fear: U.N. Chief Guterres Warns ‘Era of Global Boiling’ Is Here

Be afraid. Be very, very afraid. United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Thursday night rolled out some of his most apocalyptic climate rhetoric to date declaring “the era of global warming has ended, the era of global boiling has arrived.”

He went on to lament how “terrifying” it is seeing children “swept away by monsoon rains, families running from the flames, workers collapsing in scorching heat.”

The veteran Portuguese socialist painted his picture of a world in peril during a streamed speech from U.N. headquarters in New York, returning once more to a theme of climate doom he has used almost without respite since he took office.

