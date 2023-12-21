Climate fanatics now target BREATHING — proving how much they hate humanity

Get ready, humanity: The next climate crackdown target looks to have been chosen — breathing!

That’s right: New research indicates “exhaled human breath can contain small, elevated concentrations of methane (CH4) and nitrous oxide (N2O), both of which contribute to global warming.”

The research, from the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology, reveals we’re all climate criminals, just like how it turned out a few years ago that we’re all racists.

The solution is clearly a blanket ban on aerobic respiration.

We’re living through a climate emergency, people — no time to waste!

All kidding aside: As absurd as that sounds, it’s not far from the truth.

For huge swathes of the green movement, remember, “degrowth” is a preferred solution to all climate issues.

That means an effective reduction of global living standards via artificial scarcity, which would necessarily entail mass death.

So the idea of greens moving to suffocate humans to save the climate isn’t that far-fetched.

