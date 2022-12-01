Climate change activist Meghan Markle has been spotted yet again traveling by private jet, this time boarding an aircraft in Indianapolis following her speaking engagement at “The Power of Women” summit.

The Duchess of Sussex was captured on video Tuesday boarding a private plane at the Indianapolis Colts’ private hangar following her event at the Marriott in Downtown Indianapolis. Video footage showed Markle wearing an emerald colored dress under a black coat as she walked to the plane with what appeared to be her entourage.

Photos of the “Power of Women” event on Tuesday showed Mark wearing a similar colored dress.

It remains unclear what Markle’s destination was. Markle and Prince Harry reside with their children in Montecito, California, an upscale town outside Santa Barbara.

Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex pledged that their charitable foundation, Archewell, will reach net-zero carbons emissions by 2030. Their announcement elicited widespread mockery due to the couple’s well-documented use of private jets in the past.

