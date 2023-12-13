Climate Crazies Attack Christmas Trees in Seven Cities in Germany

🎄 Wir färben Weihnachtsbäume orange



🧯In Berlin, Oldenburg, Kiel, Leipzig, Rostock, Nürnberg und München haben wir Weihnachtsbäume mit orangener Farbe eingefärbt. pic.twitter.com/p3ZvNimLzX — Letzte Generation (@AufstandLastGen) December 13, 2023

Radical climate activists launched a series of coordinated strikes against public Christmas trees throughout Germany on Wednesday morning in response to the supposed climate “catastrophe”.The so-called ‘Last Generation’ green activist group sprayed public Christmas trees with orange paint in Berlin and six other German cities on Wednesday morning, including festively adorned trees in Potsdam Square and the tree outside the nearby Federal Council building in Berlin.

The climate crazies also claimed to have similarly smeared Christmas trees with paint in the cities of Keil, Leipzig, Munich, Nuremberg, Rostock, and Oldenburg. The attacks were all coordinated to occur simultaneously at 10 am local time.A police spokeswoman told the Bild newspaper that police were responding to the incidents, however, no arrests have been announced at the time of this reporting.Justifying the act of vandalism, the group said in a statement on X: “Amidst the flashing lights, shiny jewellery and festive atmosphere, it’s easy to forget: We’re racing full speed towards catastrophe and our governments are failing miserably to pull the emergency brake in Dubai.”

