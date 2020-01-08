BREITBART

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), whose campaign is running largely on the issue of climate change, may increase his private jet usage during the Senate impeachment trial, allowing him to jet back and forth between D.C. and early primary and caucus states, his senior campaign adviser Jeff Weaver stated this week. While the Senate has not set the parameters of the upcoming impeachment trial and House Speaker Pelosi (D-CA) has yet to transmit the articles to the upper chamber, senators — particularly those who are also running presidential campaigns — are beginning to strategize on how they will effectively balance the trial and their respective campaigns.

READ MORE AT BREITBART