Climate Change? Quebec Man Pleads Guilty to Starting 14 Forest Fires

A man from Quebec has pled guilty to starting 14 forest fires that forced hundreds of Canadians to flee their homes last summer.

This week, Brian Paré, 38, pled guilty at a court in Chibougamau, Quebec to 13 counts of arson and one count of arson with disregard for human life. The court heard that two of the 14 fires set by Paré had forced around 500 homes to be evacuated in the Quebec town of Chapais on May 31st of last year, CTV reported.

The prosecutor, Marie-Philippe Charron, said that the largest fire set by the man, near Lake Canavan, burnt nearly 873 hectares of forest and was one of five fires started by Paré between March 31st and June 1st, during which time the local government had banned outdoor fires amid the heavy wildfire season that saw smoke descend upon American cities.

Five fires being sparked within such a short time frame in the same area raised concerns of possible arson among officials, and police began monitoring Paré’s social media accounts, given that he frequently posted about the forest fires. In one post on Facebook, he claimed that the fires had been started deliberately by the government to convince the public of climate change.

