‘Climate Change’ High Priest John Kerry Declares Virtual War on ‘Deniers,’ Calls Them ‘Inexorable Threat’

SCOTLAND – John Kerry speaks about you being the problem.



“Now humanity is inexorably threatened by humanity itself."



Yet he still flew in on a private jet, emitting more carbon than your car will in a lifetime.



The corporate state is intent, apparently, on ramping up its propaganda against so-called “climate deniers,” presumably to set the rhetorical groundwork for more extreme legal and social action against them in the future. So it dispatched something called its “climate envoy,” John Kerry, to Scotland with that aim. Here is the most incendiary portion of his comments:

Without facts or economics on their side, they flatly deny what is happening to our planet and what we must do to save it. They incite a movement against what they falsely label ‘climate change fanaticism,’ as they conveniently forget that the dictionary definition of a cult is the dismissal of facts in devotion to a lie.

This is an obvious truism at this point, but, of course, I would be remiss not to point out that these people always do what they accuse their opponents of doing. Freud got it right. From the Hunter Biden laptop hoax to the “safe and effective” COVID vax lie, lying in the service of their various profiteering and social engineering projects is their modus operandi. Climate change is no exception.

