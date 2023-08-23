Climate Change Didn’t Cause the Maui Fires, Environmentalists Did

Politicians, the media and environmentalists spent the past week blaming the Maui fires on global warming.“That level of destruction, and a fire hurricane, something new to us in this age of global warming, was the ultimate reason that so many people perished,” Hawaii Gov. Joshua Green claimed, while ignoring his state’s mismanagement of the disaster and its botched response at every level from the power grid that wasn’t secured to the sirens that didn’t go off.Winds whipping up a fire isn’t some exciting new disaster, it’s how things have always worked in Hawaii where about 0.5% of Hawaii’s land burns every year. The worst previous Maui fire in 2010 was fed by 40 mph winds.

This time the winds hit 67 mph. The bad timing of an electrical disaster with high winds, not ‘global warming’ made for something old, not new.But the ultimate reason so many people perished is that Hawaii government officials failed in their responsibilities toward the residents and tourists they had been milking all these years.And, conveniently, decided to blame global warming instead of taking responsibility.Hawaii’s Sen. Mazie Hirono told CNN that “We very much need to acknowledge that climate change is upon us,” urging the heathen to repent and bow to the exciting new apocalypse.And the global warming circus and its endless scams was just getting started.

