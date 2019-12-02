RED STATE:

First, it was “global warming” and/or “global cooling.” Then when they figured out that they couldn’t accurately predict which way it was going to go, they settled on “climate change.” Apparently, that phrase just doesn’t have the oomph it once did, and the church of climate change wants to rebrand their apocalypse to make people far more scared and subsequently, obedient.

An article by Aaron Hall in AdAge asked the question of whether or not people will be more apt to fall in line with the climate alarmists if they take out the neutral-sounding “climate change” and replace it with something you might hear Chicken Little screaming:

Scientific terms often fail to resonate in meaningful ways. In the early 1900s, for example, no one had heard of the “hypothesis of the primeval atom.” That changed in the 1940s when the term “Big Bang” was coined, which was a simpler, more relatable concept for the masses. This complex scientific concept is extremely well-known today because a better, more tangible term was applied to it. Can we use lessons from the naming of the Big Bang to rebrand “climate change?”

Interestingly, Hall notes that politicians liked “global warming” because it sounded dynamic and scary, but since it was “too easy to poke holes in” they decided to move on to climate change. People began joking about wanting global warming whenever it got too cold outside and the politicians, much like the devil himself, can’t stand it when people laugh at them.

Hall, being a “professional namer,” wondered allowed about whether or not people would take the church of climate change more seriously if he renamed it to sound scarier. He said that the new name needs to appeal to people who are unscientific to help them understand the severity of the problem and “inspire them to make more eco-friendly life choices and pro-climate choices at the ballot box.”

In other words, it needs to scare people into voting Democrat.