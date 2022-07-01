KTVU.com

A group of climate activists has started a campaign to randomly slash tires of parked SUVs across the U.S. in an effort to curb greenhouse gas emissions. The Tyre Extinguishers — a group that originated in the U.K. and has expanded to various European nations — conducted its first “action” in New York City this week. The group vowed to conduct similar operations in cities nationwide. “We are rapidly expanding across the United States and are in touch with people in major cities across the USA,” a spokesperson for the Tyre Extinguishers told Fox News Digital. “We expect this to expand massively.” The spokesperson referred Fox News Digital back to the group’s website in response to a series of other questions. They didn’t comment on the legality of vandalizing SUVs.

