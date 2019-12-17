FOX NEWS:

An environmental reporter in Massachusetts posted a video on Twitter late Monday that she said showed a freight train hauling coal being met with a group of climate change activists on a dark track.

#BREAKING A train carrying coal to NH nearly ran over a dozen climate activists who tried to block it in Worcester. This happened after someone farther south on the tracks called the emergency hotline twice to report there were people on the tracks. pic.twitter.com/uaUa12mauQ December 17, 2019

The train was seen moving slowly through Worchester, Mass., and about a dozen activists with small lights could be seen surrounding the tracks. The train’s horn was blaring, but the activists appeared to continue to give it chase. The train was headed to New Hampshire, the reporter wrote.

Miriam Wasser, a reporter for WBUR, Boston’s NPR station, posted the clip and wrote that the train was alerted about people on the track after a call to the emergency hotline. It was unclear if the activists were part of a organized group.

Earlier this month, the Boston Globe reported that freight tracks were blocked by activists at various points in New Hampshire, including Worcester, Ayer and Hooksett, N.H.