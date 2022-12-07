Meghan and Harry have been spotted for the first time since their incendiary Netflix trailer — as they arrived in New York by private jet to accept an award for their ‘heroic’ stand against ‘structural racism’ in the Royal Family.

The duchess beamed as she and Harry stepped into a waiting SUV before making their way into the Big Apple, with the 41-year-old sporting an all-black outfit and large sunglasses while her 38-year-old husband wore a buttoned-down white shirt and black trousers.

The Sussexes, who were pictured yesterday, are set to receive a human rights award at tonight’s The Ripple of Hope gala, where tickets are selling for up to $1million (£847,000). Previous winners include Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

