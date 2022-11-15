Roger Hallam — the founder of Just Stop Oil, a far-left British climate activist organization — once downplayed the Holocaust as a “normal event” and said climate change was a more serious threat.

Hallam, who also founded the climate group Extinction Rebellion, said in 2019 that there were many other instances of cruelty in human history besides the Holocaust, in an interview at the time with German media outlet Die Zeit, according to The Guardian. After facing widespread criticism for the comments, Hallam noted the climate crisis was another Holocaust on a “far greater scale.”

“The fact of the matter is, millions of people have been killed in vicious circumstances on a regular basis throughout history,” Hallam told Die Ziet in the 2019 interview.

“They went to the Congo in the late 19th century and decimated it,” he continued. “[The Holocaust was] almost a normal event. Just another f—ery in human history.”

