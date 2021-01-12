Fox News:

Local US Attorney has pledged those identified as being involved in Capitol attack ‘are going to be held accountable’

FBI agents in the Cleveland area went to the home of a local school occupational therapist who resigned from the district after her alleged involvement in the riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol last week, according to reports.

Federal agents traveled to Christine Priola’s home on Friday, but did not appear to make any arrests, Spectrum News 1 in Cleveland reported.

nvestigators from the U.S. Marshal Service, local police and the FBI searched Priola’s home, cars and the garage before leaving hours later with a plastic bag and multiple boxes, local news station WKYC reported.

Priola, 49, submitted a resignation letter to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CSMD) on Thursday after social media users linked her to photos taken of a violent mob loyal to President Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol and forced lawmakers into hiding in an attempt to overturn the presidential election, according to The Associated Press.

Several social media users have said they believe Priola is the blonde woman seen in a photo inside the Senate Chamber holding a sign and wearing a red jacket pointing at a man who is wearing a Trump flag.

