Egypt’s antiquities ministry insisted on Thursday that Cleopatra had “white skin and Hellenistic characteristics” in an ongoing row over a Netflix drama-documentary depicting the famed beauty of antiquity as black.

Queen Cleopatra, produced by Jada Pinkett Smith and starring Adele James, is due for release on the streaming platform on 10 May.

“As Egypt’s last pharaoh, Cleopatra fights to protect her throne, family and legacy in this docudrama featuring reenactments and expert interviews,” the Netflix site says in promoting its upcoming production.

But even before its release, Queen Cleopatra has already caused a storm of controversy in the north African nation.

An online petition accusing the production of rewriting history has already garnered more than 40,000 signatures.

There have previously been calls for Netflix to be banned for content deemed offensive to Egypt or “its family values”, and MP Saboura al-Sayyed has again urged parliament to ban the platform.

On Thursday, the antiquities ministry weighed into the dispute, publishing a lengthy statement that included statements from experts it said all agree: Cleopatra had “white skin and Hellenistic characteristics”.

