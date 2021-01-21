CLAUDIA Conway has threatened to release “hours and hours of clips of her mom Kellyanne screaming abuse.”

The comments come just days after the teenager posted disturbing TikTok videos of a woman, who she claims to be Kellyanne, screaming and swearing at her.

The clips are heavily edited and do not show Kellyanne, who served as counselor to former President Donald Trump.

Claudia posted a new video on TikTok on Wednesday evening claiming that the reason the videos were edited is that there’s more to come.

Standing in front of and quoting a The Sun article, Claudia said: “I couldn’t fit it all in to a 60 second video.

“I will release the full clips but they are hours and hours and hours long.”

Read more at The Sun