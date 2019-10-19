JERUSALEM POST

The title comes from a quote from Victor Hugo that says that the best years of a life are those still to be lived, which opens the film.

The idea for Claude Lelouch’s new film, The Best Years of a Life, which just had its Israeli premiere at the Haifa International Film Festival (which runs until October 21), came to the director when he screened a digitally restored print of his 1966 classic film, A Man and a Woman, for its two stars, Anouk Aimee and Jean-Louis Trintignant, to mark the 50th anniversary of the film. “I showed it to both actors together. It was beautiful, I saw so much emotion on their faces, I was moved to film what I saw,” he said. In The Best Years of a Life, which will open in theaters throughout Israel on October 24, these actors are reunited in a story about the same characters, 50 years later. Revisiting a classic is always a gamble – Lelouch, 81, did a reboot of the film in 1986, a film which today he calls “a mistake, not enough time had passed” – and their charm and playfulness has deepened with age. Younger audiences may not know what a huge hit A Man and a Woman was around the world when it came out, but there are few people over 55 who cannot hum the famous score.

