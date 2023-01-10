NY Post

The Justice Department is looking into how a handful of classified documents from President Biden’s time as vice president ended up at the DC think tank that bears his name, the White House confirmed Monday night. “A small number” of sensitive documents from the 80-year-old Biden’s time as Barack Obama’s No. 2 were located less than a week before last year’s midterm elections at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement. The material was discovered by Biden’s personal lawyers on Nov. 2, 2022 while they “were packing files housed in a locked closet to prepare to vacate office space,” according to a statement from Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president. Sauber said that Biden used the office space from “mid-2017 until the start of the 2020 campaign” in April 2019. CBS News reported that Attorney General Merrick Garland has tasked Chicago US Attorney John Lausch, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, to review the materials and the FBI is also involved in the investigation.

