A new report out from CNN states that federal prosecutors for the DOJ possess a recording that shows former President Donald Trump speaking candidly about “a classified Pentagon document about a potential attack on Iran.”

CNN is primarily interested in what the existence of this recording means in terms of the DOJ case against Trump.

Many past presidents, including Barack Obama, have retained classified documents for the purpose of writing books, as was done in this case. The book in question for which the materials were sourced was that of Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

The document detailed a plan drafted by General Mark Milley to attack Iran.

In Meadows’ autobiography, it recalls the 2021 meeting at Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey golf club, stating that Trump “recalls a four-page report typed up by (Trump’s former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff) Mark Milley himself. It contained the general’s own plan to attack Iran, deploying massive numbers of troops, something he urged President Trump to do more than once during his presidency.”

Sources told CNN that Meadows was not provided with the document referenced by Trump.

The meeting was held shortly after the New Yorker published a story stating that following the election in 2020, Milley repeatedly argued against carrying out a strike on Iran and was concerned that Trump “might set in motion a full-scale conflict that was not justified.”

