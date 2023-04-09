A massive leak of classified Pentagon documents that revealed how the U.S. is infiltrating Russian intelligence could give Putin’s war effort in Ukraine a huge boost.

The intelligence breach could do damage to Ukraine’s war effort, by exposing what the U.S. knows about the Russia war machine, giving the Kremlin a potential opportunity to cut off the sources of information.

The documents – while up to several months old – offer detailed insights into which Russian intelligence agencies have been most compromised, and clues as to how the United States has gleaned so much secret Kremlin information.

US intelligence on Russia is said to have been so good that Ukraine was given two days notice of a strike on a drone depot. American spies are also said to have deeply-infiltrated Russia’s GRU intelligence agency – the successor to the KGB – and discovered how poorly Putin’s war effort is going.

Officials say it may be impossible to track the original source of the leak because possibly thousands of U.S. government officials have the security clearances needed to access the documents.

