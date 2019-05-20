ABC NEWS:

A unanimous Supreme Court has blocked, for now, a class-action lawsuit against pharmaceutical giant Merck over “atypical femoral fractures” caused by osteoporosis drug Fosamax.

More than 500 Fosamax users from 45 states contend the company failed to warn them or their doctors of the danger, despite early evidence suggesting the increase potential for spontaneous bone breaks without any previous stress.

Merck, which does not dispute the risk and has included a warning with prescriptions since 2010, argued it cannot be held liable for damages in state courts because the Food and Drug Administration in 2009 rejected a proposed warning to patients.

“When the FDA exercises this authority, it makes careful judgments about what warnings should appear on a drug’s label for the safety of consumers,” Justice Stephen Breyer writes in the court’s opinion.

“For that reason, we have previously held that ‘clear evidence’ that the FDA would not have approved a change to the drug’s label preempts a claim, grounded in state law, that a drug manufacturer failed to warn consumers of the change-related risks associated with using the drug,” he wrote.