Class action lawsuit accuses Dunkin’ of discrimination for charging extra for non-dairy milk alternatives

Dunkin’ is facing a class action lawsuit asking for at least $5 million in damages from a group of plaintiffs accusing the coffee giant of discriminating against customers who suffer from lactose intolerance and milk allergies by charging them extra for non-diary alternatives.

The 25-page lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Northern California, says when the plaintiffs visited Dunkin’ coffee shops, they “ordered drinks that included milk as part of the regular menu item” and were charged up to $2.15 for them to be made with non-dairy alternatives, “specifically soy, oat, coconut, or almond ‘milk.’”

It continues to say that Dunkin’ will modify its “regular beverage offerings to remove caffeine or make caffeine-free beverages at no additional charge for persons with a variety of conditions, including hypertension,” and will alter the sugar content of drinks “for those persons with diabetes or who need to control weight.”

“Dunkin’ advises customers to inform the ‘server’ if there is a food allergy and informs them that their products may contain or may have come in contact with allergens,” the lawsuit states. “However, they only accommodate those with lactose intolerance or allergies to milk by imposing a surcharge.”

