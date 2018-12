AFP

Right-wing protesters opposed to Canada joining a UN pact for better regulating worldwide migration clashed Saturday with pro-immigration groups in the biting cold outside parliament. An estimated 200 members of far-right groups and 100 counter-protesters lobbed expletive-laced insults at each other on the snow-covered lawn, resulting in one arrest. Scuffles erupted just as the event got underway, but riot police quickly separated the two sides.

READMORE AT YAHOO.COM