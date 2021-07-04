DAILYMAIL.COM

Protests were sparked in Los Angeles after a viral video showed a customer complaining about a transgender woman who allegedly exposed their penis in a steam room

The video sparked a protest against transgender people using the spa steam room, which was met by a counter-project by Antifa activists

Hordes of people showed up outside of Wi Spa on Wilshire Boulevard

Protesters were seen assaulting an independent journalist who was hit in the head with a pipe

Videos also showed melees between the two groups as they brawled on the streets of Los Angeles

Violent clashes broke out between rival protesters outside a Los Angeles spa after viral video showed a customer complaining about a transgender woman who allegedly exposed their penis in front of minors in a women-only steam room. Hordes of people showed up outside of Wi Spa on Wilshire Boulevard to support a woman who had complained about the alleged exposure incident when they were met by Antifa counter-protesters supporting transgender rights. Protesters were seen assaulting an independent journalist who was hit in the head with what appears to be a pipe, video posted to Twitter shows. It was not immediately clear if the protesters were in support of or against transgender rights. The protests came after a video was posted to an Instagram account with the username Cubana Angel which shows the furious woman complaining to a spa staff member about the alleged exposure. ‘So, it’s OK for a man to go into the women’s section, show his penis around the other women, young little girls, underage, in your spa? Wi Spa condones that, is that what you’re saying?’ the woman asks. The staff member’s response remains unclear as it is difficult to hear their response behind the Plexiglas at the counter. However, Fox News reported that the clerk appeared to say that the transgender customer was protected by California law.

