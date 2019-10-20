RT

Russian slapping champion Vasiliy ‘The Dumpling’ Kamotskiy proved he’s ready to take on all comers in his quest to be recognized as the ultimate slapper, taking on Kirill ‘Bazooka Arms’ Tereshin, the man with foot long biceps. Siberian Vasiliy is known for his unrivaled slapping force, having gone viral by winning the inaugural championships at the 2019 Siberian Power Show in March. Since then, Kamotskiy enjoyed international fame, gaining recognition from Joe Rogan of the MMA world. Vasiliy, a farmer by trade, was called out by YouTuber Logan Paul for a duel in the Russian city Tver, but the latter announced he would not participate, due to fears over “serious injury”, to which Vasiliy replied by calling him a “pussy”. This time, Vasiliy took on Tereshin, who goes by the name ‘Bazooka Arms’. Pyatigorsk native Tereshin made headlines as a ‘wannabe-Hercules’ who craved attention so desperately that he underwent synthol drug injections that gave him foot-long biceps.

