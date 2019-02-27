NEW YORK POST:

A 50-year-old elephant at a zoo in Miami — one of its so-called “Golden Girls” — has died after a confrontation with another elderly elephant, zoo officials said.

Zoo Miami announced the death of Cita on Monday, days after a clash with another African elephant named Peggy late Friday during which the 7,500-pound mammal was knocked down and couldn’t recover.

“This is a very difficult time for the Zoo Miami family, as well as the staff and volunteers at the Virginia Zoo where Cita had lived for decades,” zoo officials said in a statement posted to Facebook. “This is especially difficult for the elephant keepers who have a very special bond with these magnificent and charismatic animals that they so passionately dedicate themselves to caring for.”

At nearly 51 years old, Cita had been suffering from several age-related issues, including muscle wasting and advanced arthritis. Zoo officials suspect those ailments contributed to the animal’s inability to get back on her feet after being knocked down by Peggy, eventually leading to her death from a suspected blood clot.

A necropsy was conducted, but results aren’t expected for several weeks.

While extremely social animals, elephants have a strict hierarchy within groups and zoo officials believe Peggy’s efforts to “reinforce her dominance” led to the violent confrontation. Efforts by zoo staffers to assist Cita, including giving her pain medication, did not get the animal back on her feet.