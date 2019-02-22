DAILY MAIL:

Clark Gable’s grandson has been found dead at the age of 30.

Clark Gable III passed away at his home in Texas, according TMZ. The cause of death is unclear.

His mother Tracy Yarro Scheff shared news on Instagram on Friday, writing: ‘It’s is with an extremely heavy heart we say goodbye to my beautiful son Clark. He passed this morning. I will always be next to you my beautiful son. Mom.’

The actor was pronounced dead at 9.11am on Friday morning at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.