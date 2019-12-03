WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Certain members of the media need to get out more often. They are doing that thing again where they are all saying the exact same thing.

The latest fad promoted by members of the commentariat involves alleging that Republicans and Trump supporters are members of a “cult.”

Edgy stuff — almost as edgy as it was in 2016.

“Increasingly, President Trump’s support seems cultish,” disgraced newsman Dan Rather said on Nov. 17 during an appearance on CNN’s ironically named Reliable Sources. “These cults, cults generally don’t end well. People will say it’s too much to say it’s a cult. I don’t think so.”

Later, on Nov. 24, Reliable Sources hosted so-called mind control expert Steven Hassan to lend credibility to Rather’s “cult” characterization.

“I define a destructive cult as an authoritarian pyramid structured group with someone at the top who claims to have total power and total wisdom that uses deception and control of behavior, information, thoughts, and emotions to make people loyal, and dependent, and obedient followers,” the supposed expert said in reference to “Trump’s organization and followership.”

CNN host Brian Stelter asked with a straight face: “You say the president is using mind control. But how is it provable?”

“We can start with the pathological lying,” Hassan said, “which is characteristic of destructive cult leaders saying things in a very confident way that have nothing to do with facts or truthfulness. … His use of fear-mongering, immigration is a horrible thing.”