President Trump needs a ‘war-time consigliere’ to step up, and soon

There is an iconic scene from the 1972 film The Godfather that someone high up in the Trump administration needs to revisit.

It goes something like this:

The aging godfather, Vito Corleone, passed the torch to his youngest son Michael, who takes power just as the Corleones see their business devolving into a nasty turf war with competing New York mob families. They must come to grips with the new reality on the ground and adopt a sense of urgency, or else pack their bags and get out of town.

Do they hunker down and try to wait out the storm, or do they fight?

Tom Hagen, played by Robert Duvall, was Vito’s adopted son and longtime trusted adviser, or consigliere.

Tom, a lawyer and a skilled negotiator, is loyal and competent in every way. He is gentle in nature and always served as the voice of reason in the family.

But when young Michael assumes power he recognizes the time for talking is over. He decides to fight. Thus, his first decision is a surprising one: He fires Tom as consigliere, and inserts Vito in his place. His reasoning?

“Tom,” he says, you may be a fine man, but “you are not a wartime consigliere.”

President Trump needs to face the facts and realize he is in a war, not just for his presidency but for the heart and soul of America.

We are a nation at the precipice of destruction.

Hard-core communists, not old-fashioned liberals, have infiltrated the government at all levels and have allied themselves with hardcore Islamists. These traitors, many working in governor’s mansions, state AG’s offices and big-city mayors’ offices, are facilitating the destroyers on the ground in cities like Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, New York, Chicago and Atlanta. People, including children, have needlessly died as these traitors talk of defunding and dismantling police departments.

If Trump has a weakness it has been his failure to judge the character and true motivations of those around him.

Some of his original crew, folks like H.R. McMaster, Gen. James Mattis, Nikki Haley and Rex Tillerson, did not share Trump’s vision for putting America first. They pushed back against the anti-globalism agenda Trump ran upon. Some, like Tillerson and McMaster, mocked Trump in private and worked behind his back to thwart his agenda.

When Trump talked about using the military to quell the violence, Mattis publicly backed the protesters and denounced Trump as “a threat to the Constitution.”

Some of the more recent team members, like Attorney General Bill Barr and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, are competent and decent men who would have been excellent choices in more normal times. But they seem uncomfortable and hesitant to pull the trigger on big decisions that need to be made against a relentless opponent, the Democrat Party, which has turned itself over to Marxists and globalists intent on fundamentally transforming America.

