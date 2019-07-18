FOX NEWS:

Civil unrest in Puerto Rico is forcing multiple cruise ships to alter their itineraries.

Royal Caribbean canceled stops in San Juan on at least two of its cruises, affecting passengers on Empress of the Seas and Harmony of the Seas. Some passengers took to Twitter to complain, while others praised the cruise line for taking the safety of their passengers so seriously.

Residents in Puerto Rico, still struggling from damage caused by Hurricane Maria, are calling for the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rossello after the release of approximately 889 pages of private messages in which he allegedly used homophobic and misogynistic language, Newsweek reported.