Civil rights leader Clarence Henderson spoke at the Republican National Convention Wednesday, saying, “If you do vote for Biden, you don’t know history.”

Henderson made the remarks in response to Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden’s remark in May that if black people are unsure of whether to vote for him or President Donald Trump then “you ain’t black.”

Biden only said he “shouldn’t have said that” this past Sunday in an interview with Robin Roberts.

Henderson went on to describe a little bit about his background as a participant in the civil rights movement as an activist.

