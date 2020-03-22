New York Post:

New York’s iconic park chess players are still making moves despite coronavirus health concerns, players told The Post Saturday.

“I have hand sanitizer in my bag and whatnot, and if my guest feels uncomfortable touching the pieces, I offer them hand sanitizer. After I’m done for the whole day, I clean my hands, put my mask back on, and boogie on home,” said Nah-Shon Thomas, 65, who reported seeing a dip in paid challengers at Washington Square Park amid the pandemic.

Union Square chess veteran John Hill, 59, said business was down “90, 95 percent” as New Yorkers practiced social distancing.

Read more at The New York Post