THE EXAMINER:

Authorities in Pensacola, Florida, said the city is under a cyberattack and that it is too soon to say if it is related to the recent mass shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

Mayor Grover Robinson said that the city has been dealing with the matter since Friday night, the same day that Saudi national Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, 21, opened fire, killing three and wounding seven at the Navy base.

Most communications systems at City Hall, including phone and email, are currently down, according to WEARTV.

“The city remains operational despite the cyber incident. We will continue to provide services as we are able to, and we want to emphasize that 911 is NOT impacted,” a Monday post on the city’s Facebook page read.

Read More