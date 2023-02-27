The Community Voice

A civil rights lawsuit was brought in federal court against the City of Cotati and its mayor in January 2021 by two of its residents, former city council member George Barich and citizen Laurie Alderman. The lawsuit alleged free speech violations and related claims and was in Federal court for two years. This is the second settlement reached by George Barich regarding violations of his free speech rights. In 2015, the City of Cotati settled with Mr. Barich regarding a lawsuit that arose from the police chief threatening to arrest Barich for video recording him after the police chief had asked him to step outside regarding his interaction inside the council chambers with a planning commissioner. That case settled for $50,000 soon after a federal judge remarked in the case “the briefs the City of Cotati and the police chief have submitted … show a real lack of respect for the First Amendment in a way I find pretty disturbing.” The recent settlement in the amount of $80,000 arose out of separate requests by Laurie Alderman during two January 2019 public meetings to read a statement of an absent George Barich. The statement was mostly a plea to the council to help the homeless in the city. Excerpts of the written statement: “But this January, my heart is with the homeless in Cotati…These people matter… I agree with Mayor Dell’Osso that this matter should be placed on an upcoming agenda before someone dies from the freezing cold and rain in Cotati. Cotati has meeting rooms adjacent to city hall that go unused. We have a bathroom adjacent to city hall that can be unlocked and opened that can be utilized by the homeless during the night with the help of volunteers like me and Laurie. These facilities can be used to save lives in the name of humanity” Historically citizens have been given the opportunity to read statements of others during City Council meetings. The City claimed Alderman was asking to speak twice, yet she was not given the opportunity to the read the Barich’s statement during her own time slot.

