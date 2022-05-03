Eric Adams sports ‘End Gun Violence’ tux on Met Gala 2022 red carpet

NY Post

After “dying to go” to the Met Gala “for years,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams finally got his wish. Adams, 61, arrived on the red carpet wearing a statement suit, making a political splash on the red carpet alongside girlfriend Tracey Collins. He donned a coat with decorative forearms and lapels that paid homage to the MTA in addition to the back of his coat, which read “END GUN VIOLENCE” in bold red letters. Adams’ move to make a political statement on the red carpet follows Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who wore a gown last year that read “TAX THE RICH.” His look was also complete with a fresh pedicure, which he debuted on Twitter. His Monday appointment confirmed his appearance on one of celebrity fashion’s biggest nights after some speculation.

