NY Post

Some like it hot — but not this hot. A Staten Island special-needs school is under fire for allowing a teacher in drag to perform a racy, Marilyn Monroe-themed skit at a talent show in front of the young disabled students. The Department of Education is now probing the June 22 act at the Richard H. Hungerford School, in which the male educator donned a white dress and mimicked the iconic scene from Monroe’s 1955 flick “The Seven Year Itch” — complete with his skirt getting blown up in the air and his underwear being exposed. “I’ve never been more horrified, sickened and ashamed of my profession,” one educator commented on Instagram about the act. “THIS CANNOT BE TOLERATED.” Another commenter fumed: “So, if I were a DOE employee and I decided to show my students my underwear, what would happen to me? Beyond disgusting and I hope these parents take action.”

