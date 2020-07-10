Breitbart:

‘Faculty-Lounge Coyotes’: 25,000 Academics Dismiss Citizenship as ‘Artificial Distinction’

More than 25,000 U.S. university teachers signed a petition that touts job-seeking migrants by demeaning U.S. citizenship as merely an “artificial distinction” between Americans and foreigners.

The dismissal of citizenship by citizen funded academics is being used to rationalize their support for smuggling their fee-paying foreign graduates into the jobs needed right now by their unemployed American students, said Mark Krikorian, director of the Center for Immigration Studies.

“Coyotes on the Mexican border are at least honest about what they are doing” as they demand cash in exchange for smuggling blue collar migrants into U.S. jobs, he said. “They’re not making pretentious claims about moral superiority — but these white collar coyotes in academia are dressing up what they are doing as a service to humanity.”

“If their view is to serve foreign students in the same manner that they serve American students, well, we need to look at the amount of taxes that the average American is asked to fork over to them,” said Kevin Lynn, founder of U.S. Tech Workers, a grassroots lobbying group.

“We as educators reject the artificial distinction between foreign and domestic students, which undermines the pursuit of both knowledge and justice,” says the petition which has been signed by more than 25,000 teachers and professors in the education industry.

The “Open Letter Against the Student Ban” petition was quickly posted on June 7 after a July 6 announcement by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency with the Department of Homeland Security. The agency said it would soon end a coronavirus-caused policy exemption in March, which allowed universities to deliver student visas and work permits — plus a long and rocky path to citizenship — to foreigners who pay for online-only classes.

