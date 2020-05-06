NEWSMAX

Citizen children of undocumented immigrants filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration Tuesday, saying they should be allowed to collect money from the economic relief fund even though their parents do not qualify, BuzzFeed News reported. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES Act, allowed families to receive up to $500 per child under age 17 as well as $1,200 per eligible adult. But those in the country illegally do not qualify for the $1,200 payment, even though they pay taxes. That is because they do not have Social Security numbers. They pay their taxes through and individual taxpayer identification number, or ITIN.

READ MORE AT NEWSMAX