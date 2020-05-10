The U.S. Sun:

According to Moody’s Analytics, DURHAM and San Jose are pegged to be some of the US cities best equipped to quickly bounce back from the coronavirus recession, experts say.

But more densely populated areas that rely on tourism, like Honolulu and Las Vegas will struggle to get back on their feet.

Low population density and educational attainment are the key factors in recovery from the coronavirus recession.

Moody’s analysed the top 100 metro areas in America with San Jose and Durham as well as Washington D.C.; Austin, Texas; Seattle; and Minneapolis coming out on top.

Meanwhile Las Vegas, Nevada; Miami, Florida; and Honolulu, Hawaii are thought to struggle to get out of recession.

Speaking to Yahoo News, Senior Regional Analyst at Moody’s Adam Kamins said: “The most dynamic recoveries may well bypass traditional powerhouses and take place instead in areas that [weren’t] poised to lead the way in 2020 before everything changed.”

