Citi fires banker over ‘revolting’ Israel remark: ‘No wonder why Hitler wanted to get rid of all of them’

Citibank has fired one of its staffers after she posted “revolting” commentary on Instagram that endorsed the mass murder of Jewish people during the Holocaust.

“No wonder why Hitler wanted to get rid of all of them,” Nozima Husainova wrote with a smiley-face emoji in an Instagram Story, which has since been deleted along with the 25-year-old’s Instagram and other social media accounts.

The post was a screenshot shared to X, formerly Twitter, late Wednesday by nonprofit watchdog StopAntisemitism, which also posted a photo of her Instagram profile, which boasted over 4,500 followers.

Husainova had written the explosive comment in response to a post about the Gaza hospital bombing that was initially blamed on Israel, but was later revealed to have been caused by the Islamic Jihad terror group after its operatives misfired a rocket.

The investment bank confirmed to The Post that Husainova was fired after the remark, which was earlier reported on by the Daily Mail.

“We terminated the employment of the person who made the revolting antisemitic comment on social media. We condemn antisemitism and all hate speech and do not tolerate it in our bank,” a Citi spokesperson said.

