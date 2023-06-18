A Colorado Circle K employee is suing the company after she was fired for putting her hands on an armed thief that snatch a pack of cigarettes from behind the counter.

Mary Ann Moreno, 75, claims in her lawsuit against Circle K Stores, Inc. that she was wrongfully terminated from the Westminster store she had worked at for 18 years for her brief interaction with the criminal.

“I really did not think I would get fired for something like that. [Maybe] If I had chased him out the door or, you know, argued with him,” she told KDVR.

On Oct. 4, 2020, Moreno was behind the counter when Tyler Wimmer walked into the convenience store with a knife in one hand and a sealed package in the other that also contained a knife.

It’s not clear in surveillance footage obtained by KDVR whether or not he ever threatened Moreno with the knife, but Willmer did ask if she would give him a pack of cigarettes for free. Moreno declined, telling him she would get fired if she did.

