THE WALL STREET JOURNAL:

Cigna Corp. plans to expand a system that uses artificial intelligence to identify gaps in treatment of chronic diseases, such as patients skipping their medications, and deliver personalized recommendations for specific patients.

The product, called Health Connect 360, integrates data from a combination of sources and analytical tools, some developed at Cigna and others brought in as part of its $54 billion acquisition of pharmacy-benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co., completed late last year. Express Scripts, which began developing the service two years ago, rolled out portions of it to some customers this year.

The complete system will be available next month to all customers of Express Scripts and Cigna that offer health benefits to employees, the company said.

Health Connect 360 was developed for treatment of chronic diseases, including diabetes and heart disease, as well as for pain management. The system aggregates medical, pharmacy, lab and biometric data—such as information from glucometers, which measure blood-sugar levels—into a dashboard that is accessible through an online interface. The dashboard will be visible to the service’s customers and to Express Scripts case managers and nurses with access rights. The system can also feed information to electronic-medical record systems for physicians.

More health-care organizations are looking to artificial intelligence to spot diseases, prioritize cases and improve patient outcomes—results that also have the effect of lowering overall costs for the providers.

AI systems’ ability to learn from an array of patient histories, medical tests and diagnostic tests makes them ideal tools for care. However, getting access to health data required for better outcomes can be a bottleneck.