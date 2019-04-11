NEW YORK POST:

Former NFL and Notre Dame running back Cierre Wood was arrested in Las Vegas on Wednesday in connection with the death of his girlfriend’s 5-year-old daughter, authorities said.

Wood, 28, and Amy Taylor, 25, were both taken into custody at Summerlin Hospital after the child died there Tuesday night, Las Vegas Metro police said. Both were charged with first-degree child abuse.

Wood played in the NFL from 2013 to 2015, spending most of his career on practice squads with the Houston Texans, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills. He saw just five carries in regular-season play.

He starred for Notre Dame from 2010 to 2013, accumulating 2,447 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. He most recently played in the Canadian Football League, according to Yahoo Sports.