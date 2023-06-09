The CIA is the latest entity that has nothing to do with LGBTQ+ to demand everyone celebrate ‘Pride Month,’ despite having previously conducted ‘homosexual investigations’ and described gay people as “having mental or emotional problems”.

CIA's 2023 theme for #Pride Month is WELCO-ME!



Pride Month is an occasion for all of us at the Agency to pay tribute to the rich history, community, and mission contributions of our LGBTQ+ officers.#Pride2023 pic.twitter.com/aEEZplX13s — CIA (@CIA) June 8, 2023

“Pride Month is an occasion for all of us at the Agency to pay tribute to the rich history, community, and mission contributions of our LGBTQ+ officers,” the CIA tweeted, adding a bunch of phrases to spell out WELCOME and an image of Langley HQ in rainbow colours with ‘PRIDE’ and ‘CIA’ arranged on top of it.