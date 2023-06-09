The CIA is the latest entity that has nothing to do with LGBTQ+ to demand everyone celebrate ‘Pride Month,’ despite having previously conducted ‘homosexual investigations’ and described gay people as “having mental or emotional problems”.
“Pride Month is an occasion for all of us at the Agency to pay tribute to the rich history, community, and mission contributions of our LGBTQ+ officers,” the CIA tweeted, adding a bunch of phrases to spell out WELCOME and an image of Langley HQ in rainbow colours with ‘PRIDE’ and ‘CIA’ arranged on top of it.