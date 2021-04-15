Just the News:

Congress notified that CIA inspector general has received allegations from fund-raiser Imaad Zuberi, including targeting of U.S. lawmakers and misuse of news organization for spy operation.

Imaad Zuberi, a major Democratic fundraiser facing 12 years in prison, has filed an extraordinary complaint with the CIA’s chief watchdog alleging he witnessed “flagrant problems, abuses, violations of law” while working as an asset for U.S. intelligence, according to documents and interviews.

Zuberi, of Los Angeles, recently hired the CIA’s retired acting general counsel Robert J. Eatinger Jr. to review his case and help to appeal his conviction on a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

After reviewing evidence, including secret communications between Zuberi and his alleged CIA handlers that were enumerated in a secret Classified Information Protection Act filing in his criminal case, Eatinger prepared and delivered two complaints to the CIA inspector general earlier this month.

Shortly afterwards, the former CIA lawyer faxed letters to key members of the House and Senate intelligence committees alerting them to the allegations and offering to share a confidential summary if the IG did not formally open a probe.

New Director of National Intelligence Avril Haynes and CIA Director William Burns also were alerted to the complaints, according to the congressional letters reviewed by Just the News.

Eatinger, a highly respected intelligence community lawyer who retired from the CIA about a decade ago, used unmistakable language drawn from intelligence laws to describe to Congress the nature of Zuberi’s allegations.

He wrote that he had “submitted two reports to the Acting Inspector General of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) that contained complaints or information regarding serious or flagrant problems, abuses, violations of law or executive order, or deficiencies relating to the funding administration or operations of an intelligence activity.”

He added that if the CIA did not confirm it “will forward the reports to the intelligence committees within 14 days, we will do so directly.”

