CIA Official Posted Pro-Palestinian Image After Hamas Attacked Israel

A top CIA official posted a pro-Palestinian image on Facebook two weeks after Hamas launched a mass terrorist attack against Israel on October 7, according to a report.

The Financial Times reported that the senior intelligence official, an associate deputy director for analysis, had changed her Facebook cover photo on October 21 to an image of a man waving a Palestinian flag that is often used in stories criticizing Israel.

The FT called it a “rare public political statement by a senior intelligence officer” and “very unusual’ for a senior intelligence official to post an “overtly political image on a public platform.”

The official also reportedly published a selfie with a sticker saying “Free Palestine,” although a “person familiar with the image” said it was posted to Facebook years ago and before the current conflict.

The images were deleted from her Facebook page after the FT reached out to her via LinkedIn.

The FT said it decided not to name her after the CIA expressed concern for her safety, but the Daily Caller reported her name as Amy McFadden.

