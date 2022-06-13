Fox News

A transgender Lutheran bishop in California resigned over allegations of racism from the congregation. San Francisco bishop Megan Rohrer became the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America’s first openly transgender bishop last year. Rohrer faced backlash following a December vote to oust Rev. Nelson Rabell-Gonzalez as pastor over his mostly-Latino congregation following an investigation into verbal harassment allegations, NBC News reported. Video footage shows Rohrer announcing Gonzalez’s removal on December 12. The distraught congregation can be heard yelling questions and complaints at Rohrer. “Pastor Nelson has worked a lot for this day to happen. He has done a lot for our community. He has fought for our rights,” one congregant said, according to the Associated Press.

